Barclays Maintains ZimVie (ZIMV) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.61% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZimVie is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.61% from its latest reported closing price of 12.89.

The projected annual revenue for ZimVie is 941MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.06%, an increase of 36.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 25,996K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 1,710K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 63.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 87.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,348K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 64.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 126.50% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,254K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,012K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing an increase of 32.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 79.65% over the last quarter.

