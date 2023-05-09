Barclays Maintains ZimVie (ZIMV) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.41% Downside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZimVie is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.41% from its latest reported closing price of 10.26.

The projected annual revenue for ZimVie is 941MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.05%, an increase of 63.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 24,518K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 2,600K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,567K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,210K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 32.85% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,117K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 4.96% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 925K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 6.52% over the last quarter.

