Barclays Maintains Ziff Davis (ZD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Ziff Davis (NasdaqGS:ZD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.15% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ziff Davis is $47.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.15% from its latest reported closing price of $32.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ziff Davis is 1,617MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ziff Davis. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZD is 0.13%, an increase of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 58,514K shares. The put/call ratio of ZD is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,569K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 75.70% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,669K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 19.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,507K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 24.19% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,134K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing a decrease of 23.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 27.64% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,581K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

