Barclays Maintains Zeta Global Holdings Corp - (ZETA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Zeta Global Holdings Corp - (NYSE:ZETA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp - is 13.67. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 43.87% from its latest reported closing price of 9.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings Corp - is 691MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 13.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.32%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.92% to 93,931K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 16,237K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 6,400K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 17.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,054K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 23.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,445K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 30.24% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,951K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.