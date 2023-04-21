Barclays Maintains Yum! Brands (YUM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yum! Brands is $147.80. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.49% from its latest reported closing price of $137.50.

The projected annual revenue for Yum! Brands is $7,179MM, an increase of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.16.

Yum! Brands Declares $0.60 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $137.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 87K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 65.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 84.64% over the last quarter.

Country Club Bank holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 13.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUM is 0.32%, an increase of 47.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 261,299K shares. The put/call ratio of YUM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Yum Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company's KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands - global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and in 2020, the company ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

