Barclays Maintains XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership (XIFR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:XIFR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.34% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership is $11.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from its latest reported closing price of $9.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIFR is 0.10%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 50,608K shares. The put/call ratio of XIFR is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 5,725K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,512K shares , representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 4,982K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 2,180K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 2,000K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ing Groep holds 2,000K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.