Barclays Maintains Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 129.72. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from its latest reported closing price of 107.14.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 5,253MM, an increase of 24.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

Wynn Resorts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 received the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $107.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=95).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1066 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.21%, an increase of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.19% to 84,153K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,986K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,638K shares, representing a decrease of 44.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,622K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,022K shares, representing a decrease of 42.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 8.89% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,000K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing a decrease of 87.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 40.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,982K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 27.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

