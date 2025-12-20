Barclays Maintains Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (WTFCN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WTFCN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $30.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.24 to a high of $35.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.21% from its latest reported closing price of $26.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 73.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFCN is 0.42%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.87% to 5,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,346K shares.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 650K shares.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 617K shares.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 478K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 328K shares.

