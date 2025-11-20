Barclays Maintains Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NasdaqGS:WTW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is $373.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $317.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,913MM, an increase of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.33%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 117,616K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,184K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 83.68% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,295K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 22.55% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,265K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,632K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 64.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 207.50% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,545K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.