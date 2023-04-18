Barclays Maintains Williams Companies (WMB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is $37.55. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.83% from its latest reported closing price of $30.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is $12,323MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOPAX - ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund holds 6,671K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVML - Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 3.70% over the last quarter.

SPMHX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Class R5 holds 1,140K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donoghue Forlines holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 48.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 99.78% over the last quarter.

Somerset Group holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2041 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.59%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 1,214,472K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Williams Cos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

See all Williams Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.