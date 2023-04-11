Barclays Maintains Westlake Chemical (WLK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westlake Chemical is $126.12. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.19% from its latest reported closing price of $115.51.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake Chemical is $14,173MM, a decrease of 10.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.40.

Westlake Chemical Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $115.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 3.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 34.13% over the last quarter.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin Allocation VIP Fund CLASS 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 23.13% over the last quarter.

BUL - Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XMVM - Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake Chemical. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 7.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.25%, an increase of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.86% to 43,343K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Westlake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Whether it’s plastic wrap that keeps meats and produce fresh; the intravenous bags and tubing used in medical care, the pipes that are essential to ensuring clean water, or the chlorine that treats water and helps keep pools safe, Westlake plays a vital role in supplying the building blocks for these products and many more.

