Barclays Maintains Western Midstream Partners (WES) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners is $33.49. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $26.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners is $3,501MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment holds 3,570K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 7.72% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Raymond James & Associates holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 10.40% over the last quarter.

TORIX - Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Kovack Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.23%, a decrease of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 236,459K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

See all Western Midstream Partners regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.