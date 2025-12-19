Barclays Maintains Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation is $102.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from its latest reported closing price of $86.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 3,678MM, an increase of 15.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.27%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 125,550K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,969K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,315K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,016K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,818K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 87.57% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,980K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 18.51% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,769K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,732K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 8.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,551K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 4.47% over the last quarter.

