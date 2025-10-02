Barclays Maintains West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for West Pharmaceutical Services is $320.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $273.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for West Pharmaceutical Services is 3,191MM, an increase of 7.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,443 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WST is 0.19%, an increase of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 87,571K shares. The put/call ratio of WST is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 3,866K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing an increase of 25.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,206K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,021K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 16.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,310K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,267K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 8.53% over the last quarter.

