Barclays Maintains Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (WFCNP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:WFCNP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 298.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security is $1.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.99 to a high of $1.57. The average price target represents an increase of 298.32% from its latest reported closing price of $0.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security is 84,108MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFCNP is 0.00%, an increase of 67.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFCNP by 79.65% over the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLCGX - QUANTEX FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

