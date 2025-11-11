Barclays Maintains Webster Financial (WBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.98% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $72.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from its latest reported closing price of $57.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is 2,702MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.27%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 183,440K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,480K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,588K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 2.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,388K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,296K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,049K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 91.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,440K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 5.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,118K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.