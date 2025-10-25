Barclays Maintains Weatherford International (WFRD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Weatherford International (NasdaqGS:WFRD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.44% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weatherford International is $70.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.44% from its latest reported closing price of $70.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Weatherford International is 5,526MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRD is 0.18%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 92,426K shares. The put/call ratio of WFRD is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,575K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 7.66% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,266K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,794K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 26.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,431K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 0.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.