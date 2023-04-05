Barclays Maintains Waters (WAT) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Waters with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.24% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waters is $364.00. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from its latest reported closing price of $302.73.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is $3,074MM, an increase of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 616K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 19.20% over the last quarter.

DTLGX - Large Company Growth Portfolio Investment Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 443.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 48.36% over the last quarter.

CGJAX - Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 22.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.23%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 57,724K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Waters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

