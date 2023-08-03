Barclays Maintains Waters (WAT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Waters (NYSE:WAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waters is 300.10. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.85% from its latest reported closing price of 291.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,074MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.21%, a decrease of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 58,353K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,698K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,444K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 90.16% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,581K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,656K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,837K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,471K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 91.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 720.62% over the last quarter.

Waters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.