Barclays Maintains Walt Disney (DIS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $128.48. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of $100.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is $91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 254.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Family Legacy holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Madison Wealth Management holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 17.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.43%, a decrease of 33.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 1,265,435K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

See all Walt Disney regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.