Barclays Maintains W. P. Carey (WPC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. P. Carey is $68.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $68.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W. P. Carey is 1,787MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,250 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. P. Carey. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.19%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 181,625K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,139K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 0.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,133K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,136K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 6.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,043K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,919K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 10.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,362K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares , representing an increase of 49.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 81.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,101K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.