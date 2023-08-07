Barclays Maintains Vontier (VNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vontier is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.83% from its latest reported closing price of 29.68.

The projected annual revenue for Vontier is 2,991MM, a decrease of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

Vontier Declares $0.02 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $29.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=133).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is 0.24%, an increase of 29.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 174,832K shares. The put/call ratio of VNT is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,591K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,570K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 52.70% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 7,091K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,874K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 35.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,794K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 30.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,063K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 35.51% over the last quarter.

Vontier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide. Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

