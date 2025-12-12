Barclays Maintains Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE:VRTS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners is $192.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.08% from its latest reported closing price of $168.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Virtus Investment Partners is 791MM, a decrease of 9.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTS is 0.14%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.45% to 8,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLOAX - Power Floating Rate Index Fund holds 1,159K shares representing 17.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares , representing a decrease of 34.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 11.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 389K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 297K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 229K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 52.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 51.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 220K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 4.82% over the last quarter.

