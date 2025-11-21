Barclays Maintains Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (VIPS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VIPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $18.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $22.68. The average price target represents an increase of 4.47% from its latest reported closing price of $18.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 117,618MM, an increase of 10.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.19%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 300,240K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 18,407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,112K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 17,186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,759K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,716K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,931K shares , representing an increase of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 73.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 16,604K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,382K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 11.84% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 12,498K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,692K shares , representing a decrease of 17.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 3.09% over the last quarter.

