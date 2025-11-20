Barclays Maintains Viking Holdings (VIK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viking Holdings is $66.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of $61.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Holdings is 5,138MM, a decrease of 16.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Holdings. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 25.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIK is 0.35%, an increase of 18.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 208,629K shares. The put/call ratio of VIK is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,117K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,238K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 25,145K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,345K shares , representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 15,319K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,881K shares , representing a decrease of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,048K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,577K shares , representing an increase of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 83.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,588K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 12.74% over the last quarter.

