Barclays Maintains Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings is $76.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.00% from its latest reported closing price of $65.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings is 917MM, a decrease of 10.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.38%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 66,046K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 7,616K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,616K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,469K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares , representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 4.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,328K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,293K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 2,158K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.87% over the last quarter.

