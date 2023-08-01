Barclays Maintains Victoria`s Secret (VSCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Victoria`s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.15% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria`s Secret is 23.80. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from its latest reported closing price of 20.49.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria`s Secret is 6,596MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria`s Secret. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.14%, a decrease of 28.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 80,431K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 6,341K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,407K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 16.46% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,701K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 30.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,671K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,554K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 52.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 84.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,496K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

