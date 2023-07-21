Barclays Maintains Viasat (VSAT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.57% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viasat is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 67.57% from its latest reported closing price of 32.87.

The projected annual revenue for Viasat is 3,278MM, an increase of 28.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viasat. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 72,614K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 16,289K shares representing 21.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,571K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company.

Fpr Partners holds 4,443K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,829K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 2.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,334K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Viasat Background Information

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea.

