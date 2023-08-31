Barclays Maintains Veeva Systems Inc - (VEEV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Veeva Systems Inc - (NYSE:VEEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems Inc - is 218.12. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from its latest reported closing price of 192.59.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems Inc - is 2,473MM, an increase of 10.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 156,196K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 10,569K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,262K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,779K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,455K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,798K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,785K shares, representing a decrease of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 97.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,541K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 3.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,446K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,436K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

