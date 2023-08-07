Barclays Maintains Valaris (VAL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Valaris (NYSE:VAL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valaris is 93.95. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of 76.23.

The projected annual revenue for Valaris is 1,882MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 29.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.69%, a decrease of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 68,533K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 8,978K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,425K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,327K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares, representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Lodbrok Capital LLP holds 2,423K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 23.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 56.18% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,970K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares, representing a decrease of 75.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 50.13% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,912K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 65.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 173.13% over the last quarter.

Valaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services. The Company owns, operates, and manages rig fleets and provides drilling services. Valaris serves customers worldwide.

