Barclays Maintains Urban Outfitters (URBN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is 29.50. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of 27.55.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is 5,000MM, an increase of 4.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URBN is 0.17%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.39% to 79,566K shares. The put/call ratio of URBN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,285K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,038K shares, representing a decrease of 71.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 36.20% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,251K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,265K shares, representing a decrease of 38.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 25.44% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,626K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares, representing a decrease of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,440K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.65% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 2,096K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Urban Outfitters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

