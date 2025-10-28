Barclays Maintains Universal Health Services (UHS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.18% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is $221.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.18% from its latest reported closing price of $219.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is 15,027MM, a decrease of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.15%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 63,479K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,620K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 10.38% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,866K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,678K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 2.34% over the last quarter.

