Barclays Maintains Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (UHS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UHS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.29% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 161.16. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $192.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.29% from its latest reported closing price of 126.61.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 14,095MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.93.

Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B Declares $0.20 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $126.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.23%, an increase of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 71,017K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,686K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 19.02% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,472K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 6.31% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,265K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 1,032.73% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 1,925K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

