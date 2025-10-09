Barclays Maintains UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group is $348.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $710.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of $369.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UnitedHealth Group is 399,694MM, a decrease of 5.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an decrease of 366 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 0.65%, an increase of 30.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 911,156K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,171K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,074K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 46.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,749K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,572K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 46.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,213K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,848K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 47.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,918K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,393K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 43.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,312K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,637K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 45.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.