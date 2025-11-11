Barclays Maintains United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.03% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Parks & Resorts is $59.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 72.03% from its latest reported closing price of $34.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Parks & Resorts is 1,862MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parks & Resorts. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRKS is 0.35%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 70,969K shares. The put/call ratio of PRKS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 27,205K shares representing 49.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,494K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 2,164K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 43.01% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,972K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,965K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 3.40% over the last quarter.

