Barclays Maintains UniFirst (UNF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UniFirst is $182.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of $164.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UniFirst is 2,361MM, a decrease of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62, an increase of 3.93% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniFirst. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNF is 0.15%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 19,287K shares. The put/call ratio of UNF is 4.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

London Co Of Virginia holds 947K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 3.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 894K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 3.37% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 794K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 7.72% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 649K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 603K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.