Barclays Maintains Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:RARE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.20% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $83.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 148.20% from its latest reported closing price of $33.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 565MM, a decrease of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.18%, an increase of 20.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 111,228K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,011K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,770K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943K shares , representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,258K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares , representing an increase of 47.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 36.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,870K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,773K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.