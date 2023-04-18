Barclays Maintains UGI (UGI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of UGI (NYSE:UGI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is $45.14. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.49% from its latest reported closing price of $34.59.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is $9,136MM, a decrease of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 107K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 104,011.45% over the last quarter.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -7K shares, representing an increase of 156.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 243.44% over the last quarter.

TPWCX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund Premier Class holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 97.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1071 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 200,484K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

