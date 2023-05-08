Barclays Maintains Ubiquiti (UI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ubiquiti is 319.94. The forecasts range from a low of 268.66 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.72% from its latest reported closing price of 201.57.

The projected annual revenue for Ubiquiti is 1,930MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubiquiti. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UI is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 2,373K shares. The put/call ratio of UI is 3.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 350K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 16.92% over the last quarter.

SW Investment Management holds 101K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 93K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 59K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 84.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Ubiquiti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale - aggregate shipments over 101 million devices play a key role in creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Ubiquiti's professional networking products are powered by its UNMS and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

