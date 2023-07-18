Barclays Maintains U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.23% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 44.23% from its latest reported closing price of 12.96.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings is 1,788MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCA is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 74,124K shares. The put/call ratio of SLCA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,506K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,532K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 8.08% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,183K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,133K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 22.29% over the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

