Barclays Maintains U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 57.98% from its latest reported closing price of 12.59.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings is 1,788MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCA is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 72,931K shares. The put/call ratio of SLCA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,645K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,594K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares, representing a decrease of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,863K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 14.00% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,284K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,154K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 11.90% over the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

