Barclays Maintains Tyler Technologies (TYL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is 441.76. The forecasts range from a low of 355.52 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.02% from its latest reported closing price of 420.65.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is 2,017MM, an increase of 8.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.33%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 46,452K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,620K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 16.47% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,360K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 14.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,290K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 982K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 78.95% over the last quarter.

Tyler Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

