Barclays Maintains Tyler Technologies (TYL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $416.31. The forecasts range from a low of $304.01 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.54% from its latest reported closing price of $363.46.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is $2,017MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCSRX - The Catholic SRI Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Inscription Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPMCX - BNY Mellon Mid Cap Multi-Strategy Fund Class M Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northeast Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 46,557K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Tyler Technologies Background Information

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

