Barclays Maintains Twist Bioscience (TWST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.93% from its latest reported closing price of 23.75.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is 271MM, an increase of 15.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.10%, a decrease of 48.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 77,783K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,959K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,179K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,057K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 39.04% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,997K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing an increase of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 0.85% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,711K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 51.85% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,566K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 47.66% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

