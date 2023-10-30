Barclays Maintains Tronox Holdings plc - (TROX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Tronox Holdings plc - (NYSE:TROX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.20% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings plc - is 16.77. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.20% from its latest reported closing price of 10.67.

The projected annual revenue for Tronox Holdings plc - is 3,300MM, an increase of 17.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

Tronox Holdings plc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.62%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings plc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 132,418K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,149K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 87.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 1,480.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,632K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 16.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,035K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 2,793K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 2,765K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Tronox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

