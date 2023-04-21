Barclays Maintains TripAdvisor (TRIP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.12% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for TripAdvisor is $26.30. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.12% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25.

The projected annual revenue for TripAdvisor is $1,748MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Trust holds 866K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 7.13% over the last quarter.

NOMIX - Northern Mid Cap Index Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 23.83% over the last quarter.

MDYV - SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF holds 246K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 65.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 42.45% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 34.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 40.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.15%, a decrease of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 113,863K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

