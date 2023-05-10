Barclays Maintains TREX (TREX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of TREX (NYSE:TREX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TREX is 58.28. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of 60.89.

The projected annual revenue for TREX is 1,085MM, an increase of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in TREX. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.29%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 128,392K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,151K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,511K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 5.75% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,574K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing a decrease of 48.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,513K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 2.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,389K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 11.56% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

