Barclays Maintains Travelers Companies (TRV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.54% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is $202.60. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.54% from its latest reported closing price of $173.84.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is $38,196MM, an increase of 3.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.85.

Travelers Companies Declares $0.93 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share ($3.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

At the current share price of $173.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donaldson Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 38.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Bmc Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Global Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 99.89% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 8.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.36%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 221,403K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Travelers Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

