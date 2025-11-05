Barclays Maintains Transocean (RIG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.32% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Transocean is $3.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 1.32% from its latest reported closing price of $3.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is 3,781MM, a decrease of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.12%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 715,040K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,740K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,649K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 26.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,807K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,045K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 24.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 23,450K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,348K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 20.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 20,298K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,477K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,715K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 24.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.