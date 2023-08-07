Barclays Maintains Transocean (RIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transocean is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of 8.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is 3,123MM, an increase of 16.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.29%, an increase of 39.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 521,938K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 46,322K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 32.15% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 25,735K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,903K shares, representing a decrease of 35.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 23,095K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,275K shares, representing an increase of 38.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 97.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,382K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,014K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 37.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,058K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,739K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 44.41% over the last quarter.

Transocean Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.